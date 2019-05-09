Adopt a Pet: Luna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Luna, the 1.5 year old shepherd-mix pup, is in need of a forever home.

Name: Luna (located at the Sacramento SPCA)

Age: 1 y 6 m

Breed: Shepherd/Mix

Sex: Female

Adoption Fee: $110



This regal beauty is looking for her furr-ever home! Luna has lived with other dogs in the past and could also do well in a home with older children. Cats and livestock are a little too interesting for her. Typical of Shepherds, Luna would do best in a home where she can get lots of exercise and have enrichment activities to keep both her mind and body busy.



Volunteers describe Luna as energetic, curious, and a great leash walker. She has been out around town on Mobile Adoption Events and a Yappy Hour where she was around many people and dogs and she was very well mannered. She is playful and is reported to love chasing tennis balls.



If you're looking for an energetic and affectionate addition to your family, come meet Luna today!