Concerts in the Park Preview: The Philharmonik

Posted 10:51 AM, May 9, 2019

Sacramento’s favorite free concert series, Concerts in the Park, continues in downtown Sacramento this Friday, May 10. Local artist The Philharmonik is in the FOX40 backyard giving us a preview of his sound.

