Family Demands Answers in Sonora Toddler’s Suspicious Death

Kay Recede will have a report on this story tonight at 5 and 6 on FOX40 News.

SONORA — Thursday morning in downtown Sonora, a family fiercely demanded answers in their toddler’s death.

Koltyn Blackwood died in Tuolumne County on Jan. 15. The Sonora Police Department is calling his death suspicious.

In images shared with FOX40, 23-month-old Koltyn’s bubbly personality shines through. His grieving family says he was precocious toddler whose potential will never be realized.

“He’ll never learn to write his name, he’ll never have a first kiss,” said Koltyn’s grandmother, Tracy Gulcynski. “All of life’s little treasures have been ripped from him and our family.”

Now, his family is fighting for justice and demonstrated in front of the Tuolumne County courthouse Thursday.

“We want answers. We’re tired of waiting, it’s not OK,” said Heather Smith, Koltyn’s aunt.

Ever since that day in January, they have been fighting for answers. So far, they have waited four months.

Koltyn’s loved ones say the boy was found unresponsive while under the care of a 25-year-old man who was known to the family and had only taken care of the toddler a couple of times. He was rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento where he died.

Gulcynski says the boy had the flu but other than that, he was healthy.

“None of the medical records indicate that flu had anything to do with his condition,” she said.

FOX40 spoke to the Sonora police chief who said they have been waiting for his autopsy report, which should come out soon. The chief said investigators had to sort through conflicting information from the hospital and the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office.

“I don’t need a report. I know that my grandson arrived at the hospital unresponsive, in a coma, and passed away,” Gulcynski said.

As the wait presses on, the family said they will continue to be Koltyn’s voice.

“No matter what the cause, there is something wrong there,” Gulcynski told FOX40.