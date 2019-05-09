How to Recognize and Avoid Phishing Emails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This morning at 6:45, FOX40 will talk to Scott Beck, the president of BeckTek, about how to stay off a hacker's phishing hook.

Don't be a victim of cyber crime. The number one way for hackers to steal money is through "phishing" scam emails. The average scammer earns around $7000 a day just sending out fake emails and tricking people into responding. Scammers will pretend to be your bank, credit card company, internet service provider, or other trusted company.

Billions of scam emails are sent out every day as hackers throw out a line in hopes the lure will get you to bite. So. how do you stay off the phishing hook?

One way is to examine the incoming email using the REST test:

R - Requests personal information

E - Emotions to get you to act now

S - Spelling or grammar mistakes

T - Think before you click the link