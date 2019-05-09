New Raley’s Shopping Center Breaks Ground on Freeport Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Raley’s on Freeport Boulevard has been a landmark for 60 years, but ground broke Thursday for a new one just a block north.

“I think it’s going to be a great improvement for the neighborhood,” Sue Clark, who has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 50 years, told FOX40.

The crowd at Thursday’s ceremony included not only city leaders and corporate figures, but longtime neighbors like Clark.

“Of course, there’s always that little issue of more traffic but I think that will be taken care of in its own way,” Clark said.

The new Raley’s won’t be bigger than the existing one nearby, but CEO Kevin Konkel says it will be better when it opens in 2020.

The Raley’s will anchor a new shopping center that will include an Orange Theory fitness, Pet Food Express, Chase Bank and Super Cuts. The potential for more shops is what has residents most excited.

“Some diversity and because it’s new and there’s other things that we can come here and shop at also,” longtime Land Park resident Art Taylor said.

Amid the excitement, there was some regret for the Capitol Nursery that used to be on the property.

But those nostalgic for the old Land Park flair shouldn’t worry – the iconic Raley’s marquee is moving to the new location.