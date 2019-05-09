Patterned Pots & Succulents Workshops

Posted 1:25 PM, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 01:22PM, May 9, 2019


Lovely Splendid Happy is an experiential design studio that focuses on Airbnbs, as well as residential and commercial spaces. Offering interior design and styling services, owner/designer Sadye Evyn Reish creates unique experiences through design, art and immersive activities, and does so with her clients’ marketing and branding (when applicable) in mind...because as a former marketing pro, old habits die hard. Sadye loves pushing the envelope with design and her goal with each project––whether for a business or someone’s home––is to create a visual experience that elicits joy, excitement and curiosity. In addition to her design work, Sadye is a spin instructor for TEAMride; an event producer; creative workshop curator and teacher; artist; and freelance marketer. She’s also perpetually designing her Midtown apartment, so when she’s not working on client projects, you can find her on Instagram (@sadyeevyn and @lovelysplendidhappy), documenting her own DIYs and design process.

More info:
Patterned Pots & Succulents Workshops
With Lovely Splendid Happy
June 6th, 9th & 13th
Midtown Sacramento
LovelySplendidHappy.com
Instagram: @LovelySplendidHappy

