SACRAMENTO — Police report a suspect has barricaded himself in a car in midtown Sacramento and has refused to come out.

The scene is blocking an area around D and 19th streets.

RIGHT NOW: The end of a police chase now blocking the area around 'D' & 19th in Sacramento. We're told by @SacPolice that the suspect is now barricaded in his car…. refusing to come out. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/SPrYTMDBGo — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) May 10, 2019

A police pursuit ended in the area but little else is known about the suspect or the incident.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this developing incident.