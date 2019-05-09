Stockton Robbery Suspect Arrested after Victim Died Holding onto Getaway Car

STOCKTON — A suspected robber who dragged his victim down a Stockton road last year has been arrested.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Buckley was arrested and now faces several charges after robbing a man outside Deja Vu, a Stockton strip club, on Oct. 2.

Investigators say the victim grabbed onto Buckley’s car and held on for half a mile. Officers found the victim dead in the intersection at Bianchi Road.

A homicide investigation was launched by the sheriff’s office, which reported the arrest Thursday.

The victim’s identity is unknown.