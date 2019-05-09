Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is in the studio with CEO of Tools4Data John Ruffner getting a look at some of the coolest tech gifts for mom.

1. Custom Sound Wave Art on Canvas Your personal message $80.00+ etsy.com

2. Kate Spade’s connected handbags Wireless charging for the bag and iPhone $189+ on Everpurse.com

3. Bellabeat Fitness Tracker for Woman Connects to both Android and iOS $79 on Amazon

4. The Instant Mini Photo Printing Camera $69.95 from Hammacher Schlemmer with Lifetime Guarantee

5. Automatic Handbag lluminator Cut down on The Great Purse Search with this handy bag light $29.95 from Uncommongoods.com