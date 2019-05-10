Police: Woman Arrested for DUI after Sideswiping Patrol Car, Trying to Leave

Watch Kristi Gross’ report on FOX40 News at 5:30 p.m.

STOCKTON — Stockton police were investigating a deadly crash Thursday night on northbound West Lane near Access Street when officers say a woman suspected of driving under influence sideswiped a patrol car and tried to run away.

“A 71-year-old woman drove her car into one of our parked patrol cars that was there at the scene of a traffic fatality,” Officer Joe Silva said.

The woman tried to leave the scene, police say, but didn’t get far. She was later identified as Anita Hartgrove.

“She was driving under the influence of alcohol,” Silva said.

Hartgrove was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on hit and run and DUI charges.

The patrol car that was struck has minor damage. It was inspected and is now back in service.

Police tell FOX40 the crash is a reminder to not to drive under the influence and know that this time they were lucky.

“We’re very fortunate that no Stockton police officer was sitting in that car or actually even standing right outside their patrol vehicle last night because that situation could have turned out a lot worse for one of our officers there at the scene,” Silva said.