The Sacramento Horsemen’s Association has been a part of the City of Sacramento for over 75 years. It maintains an equestrian park just off Interstate 80 at Longview Drive. Park visitors are welcome and the community is invited to participate in SHA’s many events, including trail rides, horse shows and monthly dinner gatherings. Visit SHA’s webpage for information and to become a member!
More info:
Sacramento Horsemen's Association
3200 Longview Drive, Sacramento, CA 95821
(916) 470-1337
SacHorsemen.org
Facebook: @SacHorsemen