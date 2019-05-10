Stanislaus Child Support Services Attorney Arrested on Sex Charges

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — An attorney with the Stanislaus County Department of Child Support Services is facing charges related to an internet sex sting.

Jeffrey Drabin is under investigation following an operation in which detectives posed as minors on the internet. Officials in San Joaquin County say Drabin contacted one of the detectives, believing he was exchanging messages with a minor, and solicited her for sex.

Drabin was booked and then released on bail Thursday.

A Stanislaus County spokeswoman confirmed to FOX40 that Drabin is on leave.

“The employee has been placed on leave. I cannot comment any further because it is a confidential personnel matter.”

This is a developing story.