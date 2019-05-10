Former candidate for California governor, John Cox, sat down with Nikki Laurenzo to talk about engaging more independent voters in the state. Watch the video above for Cox's take on topics such as housing and rising gas prices.
WATCH: John Cox Talks about his Campaign to Engage Independent Voters
