SACRAMENTO -- Any brunch is all about the food, even more so on Mother's Day.

"We run one special for Mother's Day brunch so, we're doing a lobster hash this year with massive amounts of lobster claws,” said Cafeteria 15L General Manager, Phallon Miller.

Come Sunday, Cafeteria One-Five-L will seat about 400 more people than it's typical 1,000 for a weekend brunch.

"Mother's Day is my busiest day of the year," Miller said.

But the folks making for this spot's busiest day will be racing to make their reservation times while participants are racing in 2019's Amgen of Tour of California - which means normal downtown parking dilemmas and traffic tangles will be multiplied.

Sgt. Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department says, "Just be aware, plan ahead and know that it may take extra time so leave early."

For those trying to get to places like the Hyatt for their meal honoring Mom, Miller says, "People who have reservations for those brunches...they will be able to get through and gain access. For example, the Hyatt, they will be able to gain access to their garage if they have a reservation."

An officer is supposed to be posted for that at 12th and 'K' streets.

And after four years on the Amgen route managers of Cafeteria 15L know how to help diners get the prefect park… all before they get the perfect plate.

“I know on K Street...you can come up K... so you can actually hit the two parking structures by coming up K," Miller explained.