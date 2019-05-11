× Authorities Connect Man Involved in Turlock Crash to Woman’s Body Found 2 Hours Earlier Near Oakdale

Watch Charmaine Nero’s report on FOX40 News at 10 p.m.

STANISLAUS COUNTY — People living on Rodden Road just outside of the Oakdale city limits, describe waking up to police cars and crime scene tape.

They say they were shocked to see a woman’s body lying across the street from their homes Saturday morning.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the scene around 6 a.m. after receiving reports of a car hitting a pedestrian.

As deputies continued to investigate the death, which they called suspicious — nearly two hours later – officials responded to an unrelated car crash on Highway 99 in Turlock – where they found 21-year-old Scott Williams.

“Inside his vehicle, they found a crime scene – it appeared someone had been shot inside the vehicle,” said Sgt. Joshua Clayton with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they found evidence tying Williams to the homicide of the woman found dead on Rodden Road.

While people living on Rodden Road say their community is normally pretty safe, they’re grateful someone was arrested in connection with the woman’s death.

Williams faces several charges including homicide, DUI and possession of a loaded firearm.

The identity of the victim and official cause of death have not yet been released.