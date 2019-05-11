Heartbroken Pet Owner Says Her Dog Was Stomped to Death by Family Member in Elk Grove

Watch Jessica Mensch’s report this evening after the fight on FOX40 News.

ELK GROVE — An Elk Grove woman is calling for justice after her defenseless dog was killed.

Police believe the father of the woman’s grandchild— kicked the dog to death.

He’s been arrested on misdemeanor animal cruelty charges and police say felony charges are pending.

“I couldn’t live without him,” said Dani Morris.

But now, Morris will have to carry on without her beloved dog, Kainoa.

“He didn’t deserve it. He’s a good dog. He did not deserve to be brutally killed like that,” she said.

“There’s still blood over here behind the table… there’s blood on the chair,” Morris said.

Raymond Howard-Sala is accused of killing the 12-pound chihuahua mix Friday.

Morris knew something was wrong when she came home from work that evening.

“Usually my dogs greet me at the door. They are barking… they know it’s me. There was no noise,” she explained.

She saw her other dog Shia but Kainoa was nowhere in sight.

At that point, Morris confronted Howard-Sala.

“Why are you so sweaty? He goes, ‘cause I’ve been drinking all day.’ And I said, ‘well that’s not good.’ And he goes, ‘yeah, and then your ‘effing’ dog bit me!’ He holds up his thumb and there’s not a thing wrong with it that I can see.”

She says he then admitted to kicking the dog.

“I think he stomped him to death,” Morris stated.

She found Kainoa’s lifeless body in his doggy bed.

“It’s brutal… it’s cruel. It’s animal cruelty,” she expressed.

Morris is now praying justice will be served and that little Kainoa is in a better place.

“We trust in God that he’s with our loved ones now. He’ll come back and see me. I believe that.”