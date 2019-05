SACRAMENTO — Both directions of Highway 50 have been closed down due to police activity, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans reported the closure around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

SAC 50, holding traffic westbound at Bradshaw and eastbound at Watt Avenue due to police activity. pic.twitter.com/odSvcCFX6A — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 12, 2019

Emergency crews are holding traffic heading west at Bradshaw Road and drivers heading eastbound at Watt Avenue.

It is unknown what led to the highway closure.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this developing incident.