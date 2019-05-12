Cousin of Woman Whose Body was Found Along Stanislaus County Road Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKDALE -- Robert Brown hammered into the ground the cross he made to remember his cousin, Michelle Caton, who was found dead on Saturday morning.

“She was a good girl. She had a good heart and she's going to be missed and loved by all of us,” Brown stated.

Stanislaus County deputies confirm Caton’s body was found out on Rodden Road just outside of Oakdale's city limits.

Brown says she was 37 years old and was a mother to a young son.

“She was a good lady. She would do anything for anybody,” he said.

Brown says he heard from family that Caton was traveling from Modesto to Riverbank to be with relatives for the holiday weekend.

“She was heading to her mom's house for Mother's Day. She wanted to stay the weekend out there with her mom,” he said.

But Caton never made it to Riverbank. Instead, her body was found on the side of the road.

“It's cold-hearted for somebody just to do that and throw somebody out here to die in the road,” Brown said.

Right away, first responders knew Caton's death was suspicious.

Just hours later, deputies arrested 21-year-old Scott Williams at the scene of an unrelated crash on Highway 99 in Turlock. Investigators found a loaded gun and evidence of a crime in his car.

“She didn't deserve this in any way,” Brown expressed.

Brown says knowing his cousin's suspected killer is now behind bars is helping his family grieve and cling to the memories of Michelle Canton.

“She had a voice that could just knock the walls down. She was a really good singer. That will always be in my memory,” he said.

The family will be holding a candlelight vigil for Caton around 6 p.m. Sunday on Rodden Road near where she was found.

37.766595 -120.847154