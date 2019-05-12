Loved Ones Still Seeking Answers One Year after Mother’s Day Shooting Left Young Family Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- It was an emotional scene as two mothers spent their Mother's Day mourning their children and granddaughter who were tragically killed in a shooting last year in Stockton.

Loved ones and friends of the young family gunned down inside a Stockton home one year ago lit candles Sunday surrounded by photographs.

"Just imagine losing three of your family members," said Ka Lor-Vang, the sister of 22-year-old Joe Lor.

Lor, his wife, 22-year old Gina Xiong, and their daughter, 5-year-old Kayleen, were tragically killed when bullets went flying into a home on 11th Avenue as the family celebrated Mother's Day back in 2018.

"Kayleen was only 5 years old and she had so much more potential," said relative Xong Lor.

One last plea from family members at the vigil - for anyone who has information to come forward. There have been no arrests in connection with the murder of the young family. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/8x7efyL7uj — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) May 13, 2019

Police say two other men inside the home were also injured in the shooting.

One year later, there are still no answers and no arrests.

"I can’t even describe to you how hard it is and then seeing my parents and seeing my mom," Xong Lor told FOX40.

Now, they're left waiting for justice.

"I think of the moments that I found out we lost them but then I think of the life that they lived," Lor-Vang said.

As loved ones gathered to pray they also pleaded for any leads that will bring them one step closer to finding the people responsible for taking the lives of the family of three.

"This will never bring them back and we know that but we just want somebody who's brave enough just imagine if this is your family," Xong Lor said. "

If you have any information or know the person responsible for the homicides, you're asked to call Stockton police. Of course, you can also report any information anonymously.