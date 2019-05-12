Police Investigate Possible Homicide after Finding a ‘Male Covered in Blood’ in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — Sunday morning, authorities responded to a call about “a subject lying in the street in the 100 block of Vernon Street,” according to a press release from the Roseville Police Department.

Police say, when they arrived, they made contact with a “conscious male covered in blood” and began to investigate.

Officers located a deceased woman at a residence near the 100 block of Birch Street, whom they say is associated with the male subject.

Public Information Officer, Rob Baquera, says the Roseville Police Department is investigating this incident as a homicide and the male subject is in custody.

NEW: police say the man found bloody on Vernon street is the suspect. He is in police custody. The woman he’s accused of killing lived in the home on Birch Street where her body was found. Both are seniors. Police are not confirming relationship. @FOX40 — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) May 12, 2019

Both the Birch Street and Vernon Street scenes will be closed off “and the investigation will go on throughout day,” according to the press release.

Authorities say there are currently no outstanding suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX40 for more information as it becomes available.