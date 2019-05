MODESTO — A body was found Monday morning in the driveway of a downtown Modesto massage business, according to police.

Around 11:30 a.m., emergency medical personnel called police after discovering the body in the area of G and 18th streets.

The Modesto Police Department says the circumstances surrounding the person’s death are suspicious but could not provide any further details or report an identity.

Suspicious death investigation on 18th and G Streets in downtown Modesto. Modesto Pd says a person was found dead by ambulance staff around 11:30 today. Ambulance called police and confirmed the circumstances are suspicious. Not known yet if victim is female/male/age. pic.twitter.com/QhoyfVAEaG — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) May 13, 2019

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this developing investigation.