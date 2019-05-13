Go
Search
Replay:
Studio40 Live
FOX40 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX40
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Traffic
Seen on FOX40
Studio40 Live
Events
Weather
75°
75°
Low
53°
High
80°
Tue
55°
73°
Wed
55°
70°
Thu
50°
65°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Posted 1:01 PM, May 13, 2019, by
Studio40 Live Staff
,
Updated at 12:27PM, May 13, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Pocket
Tumblr
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
More info:
TMZ Live
Watch on FOX40 at 4pm
TMZ.com
EXPOSED: Listen to the Full Podcast
FOX40 digs deeper into some of California’s most infamous murder cases in our podcast, EXPOSED.
Popular
CHP: Suicidal Man Taken into Custody after Highway 50 Closure
Roseville Police ID Suspect in Homicide Investigation after Finding Him ‘Covered in Blood’
Authorities Connect Man Involved in Turlock Crash to Woman’s Body Found 2 Hours Earlier Near Oakdale
Heartbroken Pet Owner Says Her Dog Was Stomped to Death by a Family Member in Elk Grove
Latest News
Dow Plunges 617 Points after China Retaliates with Higher Tariffs
Allergen-Friendly Toddler Trail Mix
Tour the Lodi Wine Country
The Outcome Band
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Placer County Rocks at the Quarry
Studio40 LIVE
Thanks for Everything Super Producer Sara
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.