Crews Battling Four-Alarm Fire at Blue Diamond Growers

SACRAMENTO — Fire crews are battling a four-alarm blaze at the Blue Diamond Growers factory in downtown Sacramento.

BREAKING: 3 patients treated at Blue Diamond Almond factory fire. 1 released, 2 take to the hospital for follow ups likelynfor smoke inhalation according to Fire Captain. 250 employees working this shift, all were evacuated @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/Bo7nM6GIhl — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) May 14, 2019

The fire was first reported around 9 p.m. on the second floor of the factory on C Street, according to Keith Wade with the Sacramento Fire Department. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the third floor.

Around 115 firefighters with the Sacramento Fire Department, West Sacramento Fire Department and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District rushed to the scene.

Wade reports 250 employees were working at the time of the blaze and were all safely evacuated.

Two employees were taken to local hospitals for what Wade believes was smoke inhalation. A third employee was treated at the scene and released.

Around an hour after the blaze was reported it was under control and contained to the second floor.

Wade reports an investigation into what caused the blaze is still in the early stages.

Fire at the Blue Diamond factory in downtown Sacramento is now at three alarms. There are reports of some people needing medical care. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/jY0iWbsEIG — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) May 14, 2019

