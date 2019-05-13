Crews Battling Four-Alarm Fire at Blue Diamond Growers

SACRAMENTO — Fire crews are battling a four-alarm blaze at the Blue Diamond Growers factory in downtown Sacramento.
The fire was first reported around 9 p.m. on the second floor of the factory on C Street, according to Keith Wade with the Sacramento Fire Department. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the third floor.
Around 115 firefighters with the Sacramento Fire Department, West Sacramento Fire Department and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District rushed to the scene.
Wade reports 250 employees were working at the time of the blaze and were all safely evacuated.
Two employees were taken to local hospitals for what Wade believes was smoke inhalation. A third employee was treated at the scene and released.
Around an hour after the blaze was reported it was under control and contained to the second floor.
Wade reports an investigation into what caused the blaze is still in the early stages.
