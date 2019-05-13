Family-Friendly Hikes for Memorial Day

Posted 11:13 AM, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:12AM, May 13, 2019

Dyana Kelley, CEO of Camp California, stops by the FOX40 studio to talk about family-friendly Memorial Day hikes that are right in our backyard.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.