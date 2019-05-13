Golden State Pinball Festival 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lodi, CA- After an extremely successful move to Lodi, the longest-running annual pinball show west of the Mississippi is at it again, and this year's event will be bigger and better than ever! Come join us May 17th-19th, 2019, as we celebrate the science, art, and history of pinball during this amazing and unique event, the Golden State Pinball Festival.

Pinball enthusiasts from all over California and the west coast will converge on Lodi to offer visitors three buildings full of pinball machines to enjoy for the price of admission. They're all on FREE PLAY- no quarters necessary! In addition, the weekend will feature pinball machine prize drawings, tournaments, a silent auction, a flea market and swap meet, pinball workshops and speakers, on-site machine and board repair, and pinball machine parts, memorabilia, and games for sale. Proceeds from the event have always benefited local youth charities, and this year the NCPA has teamed up with the World of Wonders Science Museum to directly support the organization's mission of hands-on science education. Don't miss this family-friendly, fun-for-all-ages event!

Sponsoring the 2019 Golden State Pinball Festival is a great way to not only support the WOW, but also get some great local advertising! Call us for more information (209) 368-0969.

More info:

Golden State Pinball Festival

Friday - Sunday

Lodi Grape Festival Fair Grounds

413 E Lockeford St, Lodi

GoldenStatePinball.org

Facebook: @GoldenStatePin

Twitter: @GoldenStatePin