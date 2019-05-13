Sonora Mother Arrested after 8-Year-Old Girl Found Walking in the Road

SONORA — A Sonora woman was arrested Friday when deputies found her 8-year-old daughter wandering in the road alone.

Around 6 p.m., Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Blue Bell Road West following a report of a lost child.

When they arrived in the neighborhood, deputies found an unkempt 8-year-old girl who was a mile away from home and had been walking in the road for around a half-hour, according to the sheriff’s office. The girl told deputies her mother had told her to leave their home.

The girl’s mother, 28-year-old Amy Locklin, was found at someone else’s home on Mountain Lilly Road. There Locklin told deputies her daughter had been gone for around two hours and she could not find the girl after searching for her. However, the mother did not call 911.

The sheriff’s office also says Locklin did not know where her other child was.

Deputies arrested Locklin and Child Welfare Services took over care of her two children.

Locklin was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on suspicion of child neglect and child endangerment charges, as well as two misdemeanor warrants.