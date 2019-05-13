The Outcome Band

Posted 1:01 PM, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:43PM, May 13, 2019


The Outcome’s unique brand of genre-bending music combines grooving backbeats, melodic bass lines, textural atmospherics, and searing guitar leads to produce the challenging yet palatable songs that define the band’s sound. This Sacramento quartet has made their mark by striking a balance between complexity and listenability. While exerting meticulous focus of their material, Jesse, Andy, Mike, and Quinn refuse to settle or compromise their standards for songwriting. Seeing their music as a catalyst for connection, The Outcome look for ways to bring imaginative new experiences to listeners that manifest emotions and provoke intrigue.

The Outcome will be releasing their latest single, “Home” on May 17, 2019 at Ace of Spades, opening for the national touring act, Zoso (A Tribute to Led Zeppelin). Tickets are available at: www.tinyurl.com/AceHomeRelease

For more information about The Outcome, visit their website: www.TheOutcomeBand.com

More info:
The Outcome's Single Release Event
Ace of Spades
Friday @7pm
TheOutcomeBand.com
Facebook: @TheOutcomeBand1
Twitter: @The_OutcomeBand

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.