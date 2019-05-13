The Outcome Band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Outcome’s unique brand of genre-bending music combines grooving backbeats, melodic bass lines, textural atmospherics, and searing guitar leads to produce the challenging yet palatable songs that define the band’s sound. This Sacramento quartet has made their mark by striking a balance between complexity and listenability. While exerting meticulous focus of their material, Jesse, Andy, Mike, and Quinn refuse to settle or compromise their standards for songwriting. Seeing their music as a catalyst for connection, The Outcome look for ways to bring imaginative new experiences to listeners that manifest emotions and provoke intrigue.

The Outcome will be releasing their latest single, “Home” on May 17, 2019 at Ace of Spades, opening for the national touring act, Zoso (A Tribute to Led Zeppelin). Tickets are available at: www.tinyurl.com/AceHomeRelease

For more information about The Outcome, visit their website: www.TheOutcomeBand.com

