Vandals Spray Graffiti on Downtown Turlock Businesses

TURLOCK -- A number of businesses in downtown Turlock were struck by vandals over the weekend.

"It was just such, like, destruction and just the mass amount of it was just almost overwhelming," Main Street Antiques co-owner Jennifer Jensen said.

Taggers had covered Jensen's store with graffiti.

"Our whole front windows were painted, the brick, the paint, trees, benches, garbage cans, everything," she told FOX40. "I wanted to cry. It was sickening, and then kind of right away I kind of I figured this wasn't a homeless thing. This looks like gang-related, unfortunately."

The Turlock Police Department confirmed to FOX40 that some of the graffiti referenced the MS-13 gang, but there are no known members of that gang in the city. Police say it's unknown if the person or people responsible are actually a part of that gang or if they just used the tag for attention or some other reason.

"It's kind of the first time it's happened and it wasn't just isolated to us. It was a few other streets near us, and so I'm hoping it's a one-time thing," Jensen said.

P&F Metals, Cal Neva, Bank of Stockton and Central Park were also hit.

Most of the graffiti had been cleaned up by Monday afternoon.

"Our main goal was to get it off as soon as possible because we don't want that image downtown because our downtown is great," Jensen said.

Jensen says the vandalism won't be tolerated by business owners.

"We won't let you win," she said. "We're going to keep it nice and clean and shiny down here, so go somewhere else or don't do it at all."