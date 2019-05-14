Amgen Tour Leaves Sacramento Region Toward Bay Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Stage 3 of the Amgen Tour of California feels a little bit like deja vu.

They had the same setup last year in front of the Stockton Arena, right on the waterfront with the lifestyle festival and a big crowd, but organizers say they keep coming back to Stockton because it's actually one of their favorite host cities.

"I probably on average ride three hours a day," Sacramento cyclist Evan Huffman, competing in his fourth Amgen Tour, told FOX40. "Some days are more endurance focused. Some days I'm doing more high-intensity intervals. You kind of have to be ready for everything with cycling."

Much of Huffman's training has been on local roads.

"Knowing the roads helps a little bit for sure, like on the stage yesterday, I knew every little climb that was coming and descent. Gives me a little bit of an edge I think," he said.

Cyclists took off from Stockton on Tuesday morning, making the 130-mile ride to the Bay Area community of Morgan Hill.

It’s a labor of love for elite athletes like Huffman, but as much as he enjoys the sport of cycling, he says he loves the charity work his career allows him to do as well.

"Our team has a really good message of health and wellness with Rally UHC and the custom bikes we do at this race is also a really cool aspect of that, raising money for UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation," Huffman said.

