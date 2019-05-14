Late Spring Storm to Bring Winter-Like Weather, Hinder Sierra Travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- As if the 500 inches of snow that fell this season wasn't enough, the Tahoe region is gearing up for the kind of storm that's all but guaranteed to impact travel Wednesday through the weekend.

"We had one of the highest impact winters we've had in some time," said South Lake Tahoe spokesman Chris Fiore. "It doesn't want to leave us now."

Fiore told FOX40 public works crews are ready to handle whatever nature delivers.

The traveling public, however, might require some warnings.

"We always say that in snow events like this as conditions worsen, the best move to make is not to travel over the mountain, especially in the higher elevation areas," Fiore said.

However, on Tuesday, many people were already enjoying the beauty of Lake Tahoe.

John Calvert and his friends were planning to head back down before the snow hits.

"Hopefully. I did not bring chains," Calvert said.

At the South Lake Tahoe campground, a group from New Zealand was planning to drive from South Lake Tahoe to Yosemite on Wednesday.

They will likely encounter snow while in the national park, which was not part of the plan when they scheduled their outdoor adventure.

"So that'll be fun," one of the New Zealanders said.

If you have mountain travel plans that can't be canceled this weekend, Fiore says to be prepared.

"Put things in your car. Bring your chains with you. Take your snow coats out of the closet, dust them off. Let's get ready," he said.