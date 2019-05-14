Modesto Runaway Found with Two Human Trafficking Suspects in Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. — Police in Oregon found a runaway from Modesto with two sex trafficking suspects from Stockton.

The parent of a 15-year-old Modesto girl told police she believed her daughter was at a Motel 6 in Medford, Oregon. She also said the teenager may have become the victim of sex trafficking, according to the Medford Police Department.

The police department reports around 5:15 a.m. last Friday, officers found the girl in a room at the motel along with Lucious James Roy, 32, and Dawniel Santangelo, 41, who are both from Stockton. An 18-year-old woman from California was also in the room with them.

Officers arrested Roy and Santangelo after learning they had transported the girl over state lines, engaged her in prostitution and given her marijuana.

The police department says Roy’s bail was set at $300,000 and Santangelo’s bail is $250,000.

Both teenagers were reunited with their families, according to the police department.