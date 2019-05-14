Norovirus Outbreak Closes Harry Dewey Fundamental Elementary School for Rest of This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR OAKS -- A San Juan Unified elementary school in Fair Oaks will be closed for the rest of the week after several students contracted norovirus.

Harry Dewey Fundamental Elementary School Principal Carol Stephens-Klipp posted a letter Tuesday telling parents about a recent surge in absences at the school. Many of those students have common norovirus symptoms, including vomiting, nausea and diarrhea.

Stephens-Klipp says there have already been several confirmed cases of the virus.

The Sacramento County Public Health Department recommended the school close for the rest of the week and cancel all school activities. A deep cleaning will need to take place before the elementary school can re-open on Monday.

Students cannot return to school until they are free of symptoms for 48 hours, according to Stephens-Klipp.

Norovirus is highly contagious and can survive for weeks on surfaces and objects, according to the California Department of Public Health. The virus can spread quickly, especially in crowded places like schools.