Police Arrest South Sacramento Homicide Suspect in Mexico

SACRAMENTO -- The suspect accused of killing a South Sacramento man was arrested in Mexico and deported back to the U.S. Monday.

Almost a month to the day after the fashion-forward Army veteran was killed, those who loved Demian Michael said thanks to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office they have a name for the suspect who walked into Michael's home and took his life.

According to deputies, that name is Joshua Thomas Vaden.

"I do appreciate the detectives that was on this case. I believe they did a very good, awesome job and I do want to thank them," said Michael's ex-wife, Yvette Joseph-Tillis, through tears.

Joseph-Tillis said the tears she was crying were happy ones because like her, the three children she shares with Michael, his grandchildren, his mother and brothers now have their first little bit of peace since his Peevey Court home became a crime scene.

Joseph-Tillis was at Michael's home along with his mother and nephew when his body was discovered on April 14. Always responsive, Michael had not been heard from in a few days so his family got worried and went to check on him.

The sheriff's office has only said Michael was violently assaulted.

Vaden became a suspect after investigators turned to the public for any leads. They learned the 30-year-old was trying to escape to Mexico.

With the help of the FBI and the Tijuana Police Department, Vaden was arrested in Tijuana, Mexico on Sunday. He is currently being held in the U.S. without bail.

"I didn't know him know him but, like, some of (Vaden's) family I've seen in the past," Joseph-Tillis said.

That's why Joseph-Tillis feels Vaden's mother should have reached out to Michael's mother since the killing.

It is still unknown how the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The sheriff's office is still trying to identify a person of interest in the case and locate Michael's gray 2017 Ford Fiesta. It has the Illinois license plate AM73381. If you know anything about the homicide, the person of interest or the location of Michael's Ford you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.