Senate Panel, Trump Jr. Agree to Interview

Posted 3:07 PM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:05PM, May 14, 2019

The Senate Intelligence Committee has struck a deal with Donald Trump Jr. to appear for an interview next month.

That’s according to two people familiar with the agreement, who spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday to discuss the terms of the confidential deal.

The deal comes after the panel subpoenaed the president’s eldest son to discuss answers Trump Jr. gave the panel’s staff in a 2017 interview. Trump Jr. had backed out of the interview twice, prompting the subpoena, according to people familiar with Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr’s remarks to a GOP luncheon last week.

The interview will last two to four hours, according to one of the two people familiar with the agreement.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.