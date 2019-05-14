Stockton Fire Crews Battle Massive 5-Alarm Fire at a Pallet Yard Near Homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to the area of Myrtle and A streets for a fire at a pallet yard.

The massive fire grew and spread to power lines, making it difficult for crews to fight the flames.

It was too dangerous for firefighters to move into some areas for at least an hour while they waited for PG&E to cut power.

"It was horrible, I got woken up out of a dead sleep with people screaming, 'Fire get out,'" neighbor Rosemary Giannecchini said.

They saved the homes 🙌🏾. Once power to the area was cut, Stockton firefighters were able to knock down the flames @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/BP2JzO4r96 — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) May 14, 2019

On the opposite side of A Street, residents homes where just feet away from the flames.

Imran Khan and his family lived in the home closest to where the flames raged.

The flames did damage his car and house, but firefighters were able to save it.

But, neighbors weren’t feeling like celebrating.

"[The pallet yard] should not be here," Giannecchini said.

The pallet facility isn’t just across the street but continues behind their homes, bringing any possible industrial fire too close to home.

"The trailers are backed right up to our house," neighbor Branden Tucker said. "How many times do we got to go through this?"

Two years ago this month a pallet fire at a different facility spread and burned down five homes just a block away from Tuesday's fire. The same neighbors were holding their breath, bracing for the worst.

"Having your kids call you while you’re at work, having to run out of work because they’re crying on the phone, 'Come help us, come help us,'" Tucker explained.

Tucker is just one of several neighbors we talked to who wants the pallet yards out.

"What more do we have to go through for them to understand this is a residential area?" he asked.