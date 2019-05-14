Teen Hit by Sacramento Police SUV Suing City

SACRAMENTO — A teen who was struck by a Sacramento Police Department SUV as he tried to run from officers is now suing the city.

The lawsuit filed by prominent civil rights attorney John Burris alleges excessive force, assault and emotional distress.

The 16-year-old, identified in the lawsuit as “D.B.,” was stopped around 10 p.m. in Old North Sacramento on July 22 because his bicycle didn’t have a front facing light, but the teen ran away.

The police department later released dashboard and body camera video of the incident.

Police say another patrol vehicle responding to the scene had attempted to cut the teen off, but lost control and hit him in front of a home on Eleanor Avenue. The patrol vehicle then hit a parked car in the driveway. Detectives say the speed of the car is still under investigation, but the speed reported on the dashboard camera was 27 miles per hour.

In the video, the teen repeatedly screams, “I’m sorry” while being put in handcuffs. He was later taken to the hospital with what police described as minor injuries. The teen was released from the hospital a few hours later.

The suit alleges the teen’s mother, Renea Mcentee, suffered emotional distress when she initially heard the crash and believed her son had been killed or maimed.