2nd Year Culinary Student Creates Seafood Dish at Taste of Tuscany

Posted 11:47 AM, May 15, 2019, by

Mae is in the studio with Morgan, an American River College second year culinary student, learning about the dishes he created for Taste of Tuscany.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.