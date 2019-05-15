‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 First Look Has Arrived

You should’ve seen it coming.

That’s the message Netflix has for viewers about the new season of “Black Mirror.”

On Wednesday, the streaming giant released the trailer for Season 5 of the anthology sci-fi series and boy is it filled with some star power.

It teases three new stories and features Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Topher Grace and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

We’ve learned enough to know that “Black Mirror” gets deep so we won’t even try and explain what’s happening in the trailer, you just have to see it for yourself.

Cyrus confirmed her role in the series to Howard Stern during an appearance on his show back in December — but didn’t offer many specifics.

“There’s a lot of dimension to it, and actually it was while the devastation of Malibu was happening, and it was a really weird learning experience for me because I was so far from home and the show is already really dark, and it’s already kind of eerie when you’re there the whole time,” Cyrus said at the time. “But I learned a lot about myself, and I think I was able to use that and put that into it.”

The new season will premiere June 5.