FOLSOM -- Authorities are at the scene of a deadly crash in Folsom involving a sedan and a pedestrian.

The crash happened in the area of Blue Ravine Road and Natoma Station Drive some time before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A car hit and killed a pedestrian at the intersection of Blue Ravine and Natoma Station in Folsom. We’re still working on getting details, but this car with a broken windshield car is just feet from the body of the pedestrian @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/3bkzZrSzEF — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) May 15, 2019

At this time, it is not known what caused the crash.

The intersection will remain closed until approximately 10 a.m. while authorities investigate.

