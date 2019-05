SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reports a car drove into a nail salon in the Arden-Arcade area Wednesday night.

After crashing into the spa on Howe Avenue just south of El Camino Avenue, the driver left the scene, according to Metro Fire.

California Highway Patrol officers are headed to the nail salon to help with the investigation.

The identity of the driver has not been reported.

