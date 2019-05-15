Folsom Police Search for Runaway Boy, Girl

Posted 6:06 PM, May 15, 2019

Eric Escobedo, 13, and Destiny Escobedo, 11 (Credit: Folsom Police Department)

FOLSOM — Folsom police are searching for two children who ran away and have been missing since Monday.

Eric Escobedo, 13, and 11-year-old Destiny Escobedo were reported missing from their afterschool care facility.

The police department reports the two children ran away voluntarily and there is no evidence they were abducted.

Since their disappearance, the children have contacted family members.

If you know anything about their whereabouts you are asked to call the Folsom Police Department at 916-355-7231.

