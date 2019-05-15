Kitten Stowaways Found after Long Journey in Steel Column

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Five kittens that stowed away on a 400-mile trip to San Diego are looking for new homes.

The San Diego Humane Society says the kittens somehow wound up inside a 60-foot steel column that was trucked from Hayward in the San Francisco Bay Area to San Diego.

Construction workers were shocked to discover a litter of kittens stowed away on their truck after driving from Hayward, Calif. to San Diego. The kittens are doing well in foster care. They will remain in foster homes until they are old enough to be put up for adoption. pic.twitter.com/PttkkAtb0B — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) May 16, 2019

On April 24, construction workers building new Kaiser Permanente medical offices heard meows coming from the column.

They tilted the column and the week-old kittens slid out. It’s unclear whether the stowaways came aboard in Hayward of somewhere along the route.

The kittens are now in foster care and will be ready for adoption in another couple of months.

And they’ve been given appropriate construction names: Crowbar, Rebar, Chisel, Jackhammer and Piper.