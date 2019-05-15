Motorcyclists Embark on Annual Tour to Visit Nation’s Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN -- A group of veterans left Auburn on motorcycles Wednesday morning to embark on their annual ride to Washington, D.C.

Dozens of motorcyclists took off from the Auburn Veterans Memorial Hall for their National Veterans Awareness Ride across the country. They'll start their trip with around 40 veterans from all over the country but organizers say their convoy will grow as they travel.

Every day they'll make stops at veterans hospitals along the way to visit with and thank the men and women who have served our country.