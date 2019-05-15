Police Investigate after Small Camera Found in Natomas Park Elementary Staff Bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after a teacher found a camera hidden in a bathroom at Natomas Park Elementary School.

"Very disrespectful for one and scary for two," Kimberly Fradue, whose grandson attends school at Natomas Park, told FOX40. "That's a private domain. People go use the bathroom, children go use the bathroom. That should be really disclosed."

The camera had a memory card that investigators say didn't appear to be wirelessly connected. Police are reviewing the footage.

"This is a crime. It’s an invasion of privacy and we are conducting a criminal investigation," Sacramento Police Sergeant Vance Chandler said.

Chandler says the investigation could take some time.

"There are certain laws that we have to abide by and that could include such things as search warrants and making sure that we get into a specific piece of evidence in the proper way," he said.

No other devices were found on the campus. The bathroom the camera was found in is meant for staff members.

“It’s still bad and wrong," grandfather Bill Shedd said.

As a precaution, all school restrooms in the Natomas Unified School District were also checked. Nothing was found.

Fradue says she is praying investigators will find the person responsible, so she can feel safe leaving her grandson at school.

"I'm hoping that they do find out what’s going on and get rid of that situation very fast," she said. "For not just the safety of the staff but the children too."

Anyone with information is asked to call Sac PD at 916-264-5471.

