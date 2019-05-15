Sacramentans Enjoy Mid-May Day Despite Winter-Like Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- On a typical Sacramento afternoon in the middle of May, the sun is shining and the temperature reaches 80 degrees.

At Papa Murphy's Park Wednesday, the rain started pouring 30 minutes before kickoff. But fans knew the wet weather was on the way.

"Sort of. We just didn't think it was gonna be this rainy," one fan told FOX40.

Only lightning could have stopped the match between Sacramento and Reno from happening.

Caz and Melissa from Fairfield made plans weeks ago to attend the Republic FC match.

"Yeah, it didn't matter if it was raining. We got our tickets, we were gonna show up," Caz said.

They weren't about to let a little rain stop them from coming out.

But it really wasn't just a little rain. Water was ponding and loosening oil deposits on the pavement.

California Highway Patrol dispatch logs were saturated with reports of accidents during the evening commute.

A driver was taken away by an ambulance after spinning out and rolling over on Exposition Boulevard at Business 80.

Sacramento typically does get some rain in May. On average, the area gets around seven-tenths of an inch for the whole month.

The region is expecting more than that with just this one storm.