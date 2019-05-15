Toddler’s Cause of Death Revealed Nearly Four Months Later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SONORA -- Koltyn Sparks’ family had fought for him, passionately sought answers and shined a consistent light on what they say was a preventable death.

Now, 118 days later, the Sonora Police Department has confirmed Koltyn died from a blunt injury to the abdomen.

“We fought for that report for so long but then it solidified what we already knew,” Koltyn’s grandmother Tracy Gulcynski said.

Gulcynski says on Jan. 15, Koltyn had been left with a 25-year-old man, known to the family, who had only taken care of the boy a couple of times.

That day, the child was flown to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento where he died -- just three weeks shy of his second birthday.

“It states in the medical reports from day one this could not be an accidental death,” Gulcynski said.

Gulcynski says the hospital’s report states Koltyn was possibly smothered, and that the man who had taken care of her grandchild has been silent.

“There’s been no communication to us about that night, at all,” she said.

No suspects have been named. The Sonora Police Department would not comment further on the case.

“It is a very complicated and important case and they’re trying to be very careful,” Gulcynski said.

Koltyn’s grandmother says the pain of losing him stays in their hearts but their fight for justice fiercely pushes on.

“The pain that we know now is unbelievable and uncurable,” she said. “It seems like it will never go away.”