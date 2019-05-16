CHP: Stolen Caltrans Tripod Thrown Through Passing Van’s Windshield

(Credit: CHP South Sacramento)

SACRAMENTO — A Caltrans tripod was stolen Thursday in Old Sacramento before it was thrown through the windshield of a van traveling on Interstate 5, injuring the people inside.

The California Highway Patrol reports around 10:30 a.m., someone stole a Caltrans survey team’s tripod from the corner of Neasham Circle and Front Street.

Minutes later, investigators determined the tripod was deliberately thrown from the 2nd Street overpass. It pierced a windshield on the passenger side of a passing Chevrolet van heading south on I-5, according to the CHP.

The occupants of the van were taken to UC Davis Medical Center. Their injuries have not been reported.

During the investigation, officers used a local business’s surveillance footage to determine the suspect was a man wearing dark-colored shorts and a dark-colored shirt, as well as blue sneakers.

Around 1:20 p.m., a sergeant spotted a man matching the suspect’s description walking in the area where the theft took place. The 32-year-old transient man ran and struggled with the sergeant before he was detained.

The man was arrested on suspicion of resisting a peace officer and for an active warrant. The CHP is still investigating the incident, but if the man is found to be responsible for the crime he could face a felony charge for attempted murder.

