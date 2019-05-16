Concerts in the Park Preview: DJ Eve

Posted 11:06 AM, May 16, 2019

Sacramento’s favorite free concert series, Concerts in the Park, continues in downtown Sacramento this Friday, May 17. One of Sacramento's youngest DJ, 15-year-old DJ Eve, is in the FOX40 studio giving us a preview of her sound.

