F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes into Southern California Building; Pilot Ejects

(KTLA) -- A pilot ejected before an F-16 fighter jet crashed into a building at the end of a runway near March Air Reserve Base in Southern California on Thursday, authorities said.

FOX40 sister station KTLA reports the crash took place around 3:30 p.m. at the air base in Riverside County, U.S. Air Force Major Perry Covington said.

Here's the scene where an F-16 fighter jet crashed into a building near March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County. The 215 Fwy is shut down in both directions. Details: https://t.co/pIyQXcCorG pic.twitter.com/1uBVypn61a — KTLA (@KTLA) May 16, 2019

The pilot managed to eject from the aircraft and was receiving medical treatment, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The pilot’s condition was not immediately clear.

Aerial video from KTLA's Sky5 showed a large hole in what appeared to be a commercial building. There were no signs of a fire at the building, which sits in the 22200 block of Opportunity Way.

California Highway Patrol officials shut down both directions of the 215 Freeway between Harley Knox Boulevard and Cactus Avenue as first responders continued working at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials asked the public to keep clear of the area. No further details were available.

This is a developing story.