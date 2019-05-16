‘Freaky’ Spring Snowfall Surprises Some Sierra Travelers

Charmaine Nero will have a report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 10.

CISCO GROVE — April showers bring May flowers but for people traveling through the Sierra Thursday, Mother Nature brought snow instead.

“It came out of nowhere,” said traveler Kelly Locke.

Locke and her family braved the winter storm conditions along Interstate 80 as they drove toward Reno. Normally, they’re packing bathing suits and shorts but on Thursday they had winter coats and blankets.

“This is freaky weather. This is not a normal pattern where you have the snow coming down right now and everything,” Locke said.

“It was super warm last week and everything was green last week, and now everything is white,” said Debbie Barnett.

Barnett works near the Cisco Grove gas station, where record snowfall in the Sierra this past winter stranded travelers headed up the interstate.

“It shocked me that it was even snowing because we all thought it was over. Here it is,” Barnett told FOX40.

As the snow continued to coat the road and cars, the hope was that other drivers heading up the mountain would come prepared for, hopefully, one last winter blast from Mother Nature.

“Nothing is as important as safety,” Locke said. “So don’t rush anywhere, take your time, be prepared and just enjoy this beautiful weather we’re getting that’s like a gift.”